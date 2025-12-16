Optical illusion: Can you spot Santa’s missing hat in this viral Christmas puzzle?

The holiday season has arrived early on Reddit, thanks to a chaotic new optical illusion posted by u/Quirkynator in the popular r/FindTheSniper community. The post, titled “SANTA JUST LOST HIS RED HAT AND CHRISTMAS IS CANCELED UNLESS WE FIND IT RIGHT NOW,” presents a colourful Christmas scene filled with red-and-white elves, candy canes, gifts, and a giant tree, but Santa’s iconic red hat has mysteriously disappeared. Can you find Santa's missing hat?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Users were challenged to find it quickly before “Christmas is canceled,” as the post jokes. Labeled medium difficulty, the puzzle has still proven surprisingly tricky because of how similar every elf looks at first glance.

Where the missing hat is hiding

The picture is packed tightly with dozens of cartoon elves wearing striped hats, making the hidden object even harder to spot. People in the comments admitted they scanned the image several times before finally locating Santa’s missing hat. See the post here.

The correct answer

The hat is located near the top right area of the image. Move down one snowman, then look slightly to the right. There, tucked among the crowd of elves, is Santa’s red hat lying on the head of an elf who looks almost identical to everyone else, which is exactly why it blends in so easily.

Its simple red triangle shape is nearly lost among all the red clothing and candy stripes, making it one of the more cleverly hidden objects the subreddit has seen this month.

Why these puzzles keep getting popular

The r/FindTheSniper community is known for its challenging hidden-object images, but holiday-themed posts like this one always gain extra attention. With Christmas decorations, bright colours, and repeating patterns, these puzzles push people’s eyes to the limit.

Since being uploaded, the post has gathered strong engagement as users cheer, complain, and laugh about how long it took them to spot the missing hat. Many joked that “The little guy giving Santa his hat to save Christmas” now that the hat has been found.

This festive puzzle proves that even in a crowd of cheerful elves, a little red hat can be surprisingly hard to find.