Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan- 'World faces choice between democracy, autocracy' | Top quotes

US house of representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday emphasised on America's determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan, a day after her visit to the island irked China. “Now more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, that's the message we bring in today," Pelosi said in an address to Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday. After a strong response from Beijing on her visit to the US, She said her visit was about “human rights, unfair trade practices and security issues.” "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace for the region," Pelosi added.

Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, marking the first high-level US visit to the country in 25 years. China -- which saw the visit as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait -- responded with a flurry of military exercises, summoning the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

Here are the top five quotes from her Parliament's address:

1) Pelosi said: "Today, the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America's determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and in the world remains iron-clad".

2) Pelosi further called Taiwan a "flourishing democracy". "It has proven to world that hope, courage & determination can build peaceful & prosperous future despite challenges it faces. Now, more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, that's the message we bring in today," she added.

3) "America has made a bedrock promise to always stand with Taiwan. On this strong foundation, we've a thriving partnership grounded in self-government & self-determination focused on mutual security in the region & world committed to economic prosperity," she said.

4) "We are here to listen to you and learn from you as to how we can go forward together. We congratulate you on successfully addressing the issue of Covid which is also an issue of health, economy, security & governance," Pelosi said.

5) "Now we look forward to our conversation about how we can work together to save the planet from the climate crisis. We thank you for your leadership & we want the world to recognise it. Our visit was about human rights, unfair trade practices, security issues," she said.

