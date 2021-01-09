IND USA
Nancy Pelosi says House preparing to move forward on Trump impeachment

"It is the hope of members that the president will immediately resign," Pelosi said in a statement on her meeting with the House Democratic Caucus. "The House will preserve every option... With great respect, our deliberations will continue."
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she has instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward on a motion to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump(REUTERS)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she has instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward on a motion to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump if the Republican does not resign after deadly pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"It is the hope of members that the president will immediately resign," Pelosi said in a statement on her meeting with the House Democratic Caucus. "The House will preserve every option... With great respect, our deliberations will continue."

