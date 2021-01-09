Nancy Pelosi says House preparing to move forward on Trump impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she has instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward on a motion to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump if the Republican does not resign after deadly pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"It is the hope of members that the president will immediately resign," Pelosi said in a statement on her meeting with the House Democratic Caucus. "The House will preserve every option... With great respect, our deliberations will continue."