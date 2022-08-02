Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Nancy Pelosi says Taiwan trip ‘in no way contradicts’ longstanding US policy

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 09:29 PM IST
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: “Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region,” she added.
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (R) leaves the Shangri-La Hotel after a reception organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said soon after touching down in Taiwan on Tuesday that her visit, marking the highest-level visit by a US official in more than two decades, was a sign of “America’s unwavering” commitment to supporting the island nation.

Pelosi defied a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world's two superpowers soaring.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years and Beijing has made clear that it regards her presence as a major provocation, setting the region on edge.

“Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy,” tweeted Pelosi.

“Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region,” she added.

“America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,” the House speaker continued in a thread, before emphasising that her delegation’s visit “in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances.”

China slammed the US actions in Taiwan as "extremely dangerous". "The United States... constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the 'One China' principle," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement after Pelosi's plane touched down in Taiwan. "These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it."

Pelosi is currently on a tour of Asia and while neither she nor her office confirmed the Taipei visit, multiple US and Taiwanese media outlets reported it was on the cards - triggering days of building anger from Beijing.

The People's Liberation Army said it was on "high alert" and would "launch a series of targeted military actions in response" to the visit.

"Those who play with fire will perish by it," Beijing's foreign ministry added.

China considers self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if necessary.

It tries to keep Taiwan isolated on the world stage and opposes countries having official exchanges with Taipei.

In a call with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Washington against "playing with fire" on Taiwan.

While the Biden administration is understood to be opposed to a Taiwan stop, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Pelosi was entitled to go where she pleased.

"There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with longstanding US policies into some sort of crisis," he told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

