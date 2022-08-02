Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit: This visit in no way contradicts longstanding US policy, she says after landing in Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to land in Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that China has claimed to be its territory, on Tuesday night. Her visit, a first in 25 years, has triggered tension in global politics with China and the US sending strong messages to one another. China has repeatedly issued warnings over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, saying it would be a provocation and violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Chinese fighter jets and warships have also been deployed near Taiwan to augment the pressure on the US against Pelosi's visit. In response, as many as four US warships, including an aircraft carrier, have been positioned in waters east of Taiwan on “routine deployments”.