Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit: This visit in no way contradicts longstanding US policy, she says after landing in Taiwan
- Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit LIVE updates: China and the US have been at loggerheads over the US House Speaker's visit to Taiwan. Both countries have deployed warships as a preparatory step before she lands in Taiwan.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to land in Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that China has claimed to be its territory, on Tuesday night. Her visit, a first in 25 years, has triggered tension in global politics with China and the US sending strong messages to one another. China has repeatedly issued warnings over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, saying it would be a provocation and violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Chinese fighter jets and warships have also been deployed near Taiwan to augment the pressure on the US against Pelosi's visit. In response, as many as four US warships, including an aircraft carrier, have been positioned in waters east of Taiwan on “routine deployments”.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 08:38 PM
‘America’s solidarity with Taiwan is more important today than ever': Pelosi tweets
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter to write that her as well as the country's delegation's visit to Taiwan honours “America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy”. “America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,” she wrote further.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 08:22 PM
US jet likely carrying Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan
US Air Force plan likely carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 08:08 PM
Building in Taiwan displays pro-US sign ahead of Pelosi's visit
A pro-US sign was displayed on a tower in Taipei, Taiwan, ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the region, Reuters reported.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 07:58 PM
US jet likely possibly carrying Pelosi has entered Taiwanese airspace
US Air Force plane that is likely carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has entered Taiwanese airspace despite China's multiple warnings.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 07:40 PM
US Air Force jet possibly carrying Pelosi is world's most-tracked now
The world's most-tracked aircraft right now is a US Air Force jet that took off from Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. The jet is possibly carrying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is on a visit to Taiwan, a first in 25 years. According to FlightRadar24, nearly 300,000 users are following every move of ‘SPAR19’. Read more.