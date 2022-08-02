China warns of 'severe impact' after Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China, saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
In a statement issued just after her arrival in Taipei late on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said Pelosi's visit severely impacts the political foundations of China-U.S. relations, and said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States.
-
Watch: The moment when US Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan
United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, a visit which might significantly escalate tensions between the US and China. Visuals shared by news agency Reuters showed Pelosi landing at the Songshan Airport in Taipei. According to the local media, Pelosi was welcomed into Taiwan by the country's foreign minister Joseph Wu. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said, "Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."
-
Nancy Pelosi says Taiwan trip ‘in no way contradicts’ longstanding US policy
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said soon after touching down in Taiwan on Tuesday that her visit, marking the highest-level visit by a US official in more than two decades, was a sign of “America's unwavering” commitment to supporting the island nation. “Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy,” tweeted Pelosi.
-
US-China tensions mount as Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan | Top points
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is believed headed for Taiwan on Tuesday on a visit that could significantly escalate tensions with China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. Beijing has vowed to retaliate if Pelosi becomes the highest US elected official to visit Taiwan in more than 25 years, but has given no details.
-
World’s most-tracked plane is US jet that may be carrying Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan
The most-tracked aircraft in the world right now is a US Air Force jet that took off from Kuala Lumpur, as internet users seek to track US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a trip to Taiwan. Almost 300,000 users are following every move of “SPAR19,” a US Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C, according to FlightRadar24. The top 10 most-tracked flights in the world were going to Taiwan, according to FlightRadar24 data.
-
Pakistan election commission says Imran Khan's party accepted illegal donations
Pakistan's government is seeking a ban on former premier Imran Khan's political party after the country's election commission ruled that it received illegal funding from overseas. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party got money from the US, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Tuesday. Khan has denied any wrongdoing. Khan and his party can challenge the commission's ruling in the supreme court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics