Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues in the lower chamber to prepare to return to Washington this week amid talks of impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time over his role in inciting the mob that breached the US Capitol on Wednesday.
According to The Hill, in a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to Democratic members on Saturday, Pelosi wrote: "We will be proceeding with meetings with Members and Constitutional experts and others. I continue to welcome your comments. I urge you to be prepared to return to Washington this week."
The letter comes as the lower chamber Democrats "appear poised" to impeach Trump over his role in inciting Wednesday's attack on the Capitol -- as members of both the Senate and the House were certifying Joe Biden's electoral college win in the Presidential election -- which saw a mob of his supporters damaging windows, vandalizing congressional offices and even accessing the chambers.
Five people died in the attacks, including 42-year-old Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy.
"For that reason, it is absolutely essential that those who perpetrated the assault on our democracy be held accountable. There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the President," she wrote.
"From what I have heard from Members and from the deluge that I have received from the public, it is clear that, once again, the 'Times Have Found Us' to save our democracy," the House speaker concluded.
The Hill reported that Democrats and some Republicans had previously voiced support of vice president Mike Pence and other Cabinet members invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump out of fear he could incite more violence in the remaining days of his presidency.
The Speaker previously threatened impeachment if Pence did not invoke the 25th amendment, a move that the vice president reportedly opposes, according to sources in talks with the White House.
Pelosi said on Friday night that if Trump does not resign she has directed the Rules Committee to quickly take up a motion to impeach Trump as well as legislation to create a commission that can declare that the President is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."
Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll says China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bans on Parler and Trump show Big Tech’s power over web conversation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France should consider closing borders with UK: epidemiologist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington mayor asks for increased security around Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conservative website Parler forced offline: Web trackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President-elect Joe Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats give Mike Pence 24 hours to oust Donald Trump as US President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iranian cleric calls on Imran Khan to end killings of Pakistan's minorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox