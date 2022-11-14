Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi to get married at White House

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of US president Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting set to get married on the South Lawn in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history. This will be the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride.

Read more: 'US economy strong as hell… concerned about the world': What Joe Biden said

Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, met four years ago in New York through a mutual friend and have been together since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer and Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school. The couple lives in Washington.

Nine of the 18 White House weddings were for a president’s daughter — most recently Richard Nixon’s daughter in 1971, and Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter in 1967.

First lady Jill Biden said she's excited to see her granddaughter "planning her wedding, making her choices, becoming, you know, just coming into her own, and she’s just so beautiful.”

“So I can’t wait till all of you see her as a bride,” the first lady said.

In June 1971, some 400 guests watched as then president Nixon walked his daughter Tricia down the steps of the South Portico to a waiting Edward Cox. Her wedding cake was a six-tiered, 350-pound (159 kilograms), 6-foot-tall (1.8 meters) lemon-flavored pound cake decorated with blown sugar love birds.

Read more: Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations’, Joe Biden says, then explains why

“I want you to know how grateful all the Nixons are for your splendid contributions on this very special day,” Nixon had then said.

In 2013, Barack Obama’s chief White House photographer, Pete Souza, and Patti Lease married in a private ceremony in the Rose Garden after 17 years of being a couple.

“He kept pestering me about why we hadn’t gotten married,” Pete Souza had then said talking about Barack Obama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON