Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Nasa Perseverance rover prepares to collect first Martian sample for Earth
world news

Nasa Perseverance rover prepares to collect first Martian sample for Earth

The Perseverance rover will perform an imagery survey to help Nasa’s science team determine the exact location for collecting the sample.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:35 PM IST
A light-colored “paver stone” like the ones seen in this mosaic will be the likely target for first sampling by the Perseverance rover.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)

After spending weeks in Jezero Crater, Nasa’s Perseverance rover is making final preparations to collect the first-ever Martian samples. The Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars on February 18, has been exploring a 4 square kilometre patch of the crater floor in search of a scientifically interesting target to collect Martian rocks.

The US space agency said on Wednesday that the rover will require about 11 days to complete its first sampling with the help of the ‘Sampling and Caching System’. The rover will perform an imagery survey to help Nasa’s science team determine the exact location for collecting the sample. The mission is aimed at learning whether life ever existed on Mars.

“The idea is to get valuable data on the rock we are about to sample by finding its geologic twin and performing detailed in-situ analysis,” said science campaign co-lead Vivian Sun, from Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The science team has identified the Jezero Crater as an ancient lakebed that gradually dried up as the climate on the Red Planet changed. Scientists have planned to collect rocks from Jezero Crater since evidence of life on Earth is often preserved in the mud and sand deposited at the bottom of the lake. The ongoing mission is the first leg of a relay race to return samples from Mars.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at Nasa Headquarters, said in a statement that Neil Armstrong began a process that would rewrite what humanity knew about the Moon when he collected the first sample from the ‘Sea of Tranquility’ during the Apollo 11 mission.

“I have every expectation that Perseverance’s first sample from Jezero Crater, and those that come after, will do the same for Mars. We are on the threshold of a new era of planetary science and discovery,” he added.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa perseverance
TRENDING NEWS

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP