NASA report reveals New York City's fastest sinking locations

According to a new NASA report, the New York City is sinking under the mass of its own weight. And LaGuardia Airport, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Coney Island will be among the first places to be devastated of such a disaster.

Aerial view of the LaGuardia airport in New York.(Reuters)

The report has been highlighted by the New York Post, stating that researchers with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University have identified several key locations in NYC's five boroughs that are sinking. And the rate of sinking there is faster than the average 1.6 millimeters per year experienced by the rest of NYC.

From 2016 to 2023, LaGuardia’s runways and Arthur Ashe Stadium were found to be sinking at 3.7 and 4.6 millimeters per year, respectively. Both these areas were built on former landfill areas, which might be the reason behind these being the fastest to sink.

As per the report, rising sea levels is adding to the grave threat being posed by NYC's sinking. The city has faced issues including coastal flooding due to hurricanes and extratropical storms. Notably, Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in the city in 2012.

“Protecting coastal populations and assets from coastal flooding is an ongoing challenge for New York City. The combined effect of natural sea level variations and destructive storms is being increasingly exacerbated by ongoing sea level rise.” wrote the researchers.

Other areas in NYC that are sinking faster include the southern half of Governors Island, Midland and South Beach in Staten Island, and Arverne by the Sea, a coastal neighborhood in southern Queens.

The latest report comes after the United States Geological Survey found earlier this year that New York City's more than 1 million buildings weigh nearly 1.7 trillion pounds and the city was slowly buckling over its own weight.

