National Award-winning director Rima Das’ film to premiere at Toronto film festival
TORONTO: National Award-winning director Rima Das’s latest feature Tora’s Husband, set in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the first Indian film to be featured in the prestigious Platform section of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month.
While TIFF, North America’s largest film festival, is known for its Audience Choice awards, often a tastemaker for the Oscars, Platform was introduced in 2015 as a competitive category with a jury of international film personalities selecting the eventual winner.
The Assamese filmmaker feature is described by TIFF as a drama about “a loving father strains to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate amidst personal loss and lockdowns during the pandemic”.
“We launched Platform to shine a brighter light on some of the most original films and distinct voices at our festival,” TIFF’s CEO Cameron Bailey said, in a release, adding, “Now in year seven, it’s become a true home for international auteurs on the rise.”
Das’s second full-length feature, Village Rockstars, made its world premiere at TIFF in 2017, catapulting the film to international accolades. It was India’s official selection in the Best Foreign Language category at the Oscars, and won the National Award for Best Film. Her next feature, Bulbul Can Sing, also made its global debut at TIFF, the very next year. This will be third time a film from her will get its first world screening at TIFF.
Ten films will be vying for the award this year, which was named after Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhang-ke’s second feature, Platform. TIFF’s chief programming officer Anita Lee said, “Eclectic in vision, this year’s selection not only represents all world premieres of exciting, on-the-rise voices from around the world, but it also reflects the very timely and unique perspectives of racialised filmmakers from diasporic communities broadening the canvas.”
“From first-time feature directors to veterans, this year’s Platform lineup offers a diverse range of talent and distinct directorial voices that are emerging around the globe. It is a year rich in perspectives, genres, and exceptional performances by newcomers, as well as established actors,” the TIFF release stated.
