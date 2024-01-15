National Hat Day 2024: History, wishes and all you need to know about the quirky January 15 occasion

This National Hat Day, let’s celebrate in style. This January 15 is your opportunity to flaunt your favourite fedora, cap, cloche, derby, or sunhat, or show off your best tuque, stocking cap, or beanie. This January 15 is your opportunity to flaunt your favourite fedora, cap, cloche, derby, or sunhat, or show off your best tuque, stocking cap, or beanie (Pixabay)

People generally observe National Hat Day by wearing their favourite hat to celebrate an occupation or an era. For example, hats may denote one’s nationality in the military. Hats also indicated social status in the Middle Ages.

History of National Hat Day

National Hat Day has been observed in libraries, schools, and museums since at least 1983. Patrons and students would wear their favourite hats to mark the day. Even patrol officers, postal workers, and restaurant servicers wore different types of hats to various events.

Notably, back in 1971, the first top hat, created by haberdasher John Hetherington, made its appearance in court on this day. It is said to have caused a riot when he wore it in public for the first time.

National Hat Day messages and wishes

If you wish to mark the day by sharing some fun messages with your friends and family, here are some ideas for you.

“Wishing you a fantastic National Hat Day, filled with great style and plenty of fun!”

“May your National Hat Day be as stylish as you are! Here’s to celebrating with some fantastic headwear.”

“Happy National Hat Day! Here’s to celebrating with fabulous headwear and making every day a little more stylish.”

“Sending lots of love and happy National Hat Day wishes your way! May you have a fabulous day filled with great hats and good times.”

Happy National Hat Day! Time to bust out your favourite chapeau and show it off.”

“Don’t let a bad hair day ruin your style – throw on a hat and rock it! Happy National Hat Day!”

“Hats off to National Hat Day! Whether it’s a baseball cap or a fancy fedora, any excuse to rock a hat is a good one.”