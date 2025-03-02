Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navalnaya leads Berlin march against Ukraine war

AFP |
Mar 02, 2025 01:40 AM IST

Navalnaya leads Berlin march against Ukraine war

Hundreds of people marched through central Berlin on Saturday alongside Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to demand an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Navalnaya leads Berlin march against Ukraine war
Navalnaya leads Berlin march against Ukraine war

Navalnaya was at the head of the march alongside Russian opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kurza, a day after a dramatic altercation in the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

Alongside slogans denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, some protesters also carried signs criticising the US president.

On Friday a meeting between Zelensky and Trump ended in acrimony after the Republican and his deputy JD Vance stridently accused the Ukrainian leader of being insufficiently grateful for US help and of not being willing to negotiate peace.

After the demonstration Navalnaya posted on X thanking those who came and told her supporters that "we must not give up, we must not surrender".

"Alexei always said that we must not lose heart - and these are important words, especially now, when it seems that there is very little hope," she said.

Alexei Navalny died in an Arctic prison colony last year.

He has been declared "extremist" by the Russian authorities. In Russia, anybody who mentions Navalny or his Anti-Corruption Foundation without stating that they have been declared "extremist" is subject to fines or up to four years in prison for repeated offences.

After avoiding the spotlight when the politician and anti-corruption campaigner was alive, Yulia Navalnaya has taken up her late husband's cause and spoken at international forums including the Munich Security Conference last month.

At an event last month to mark the anniversary of her husband's death, she had urged Russians living in exile to protest on behalf of those back home.

Yashin and Kara-Murza were two of the prisoners released last year in a major prisoner swap between Russia and Western countries.

jsk/sbk

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On