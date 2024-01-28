 Nawaz Sharif criticised for wearing Gucci hat during poll campaign in Pakistan | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Nawaz Sharif criticised for wearing Gucci hat during poll campaign in Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif criticised for wearing Gucci hat during poll campaign in Pakistan

ANI |
Jan 28, 2024 09:21 PM IST

Some people also pointed out the colour of the stripes on the cap, which was similar to the flag of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Several Pakistani netizens are claiming that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wore a Gucci hat worth over one lakh Pakistani Rupees (PKR) during his recent rally at Nankana Sahib, a district in the Punjab province.

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif

The exorbitant price of the hat Nawaz wore was not the only highlight of the rally; some also pointed to the colour of the stripes on the cap, which was similar to the flag of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

To establish the staggering price of Nawaz Sharif's Gucci hat, the netizens even presented a compilation of receipts and invoices.

The Gucci hat worn by Nawaz became a controversy as Pakistan is reeling under an economic crisis with skyrocketing prices of basic amenities like fuel, electricity and food.

Also read: Peace message to India, Pak economy revival: Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N unveils manifesto

According to a World Bank report, Pakistan's strong post-pandemic recovery came to a halt in FY23 with large accumulated economic imbalances that resulted from the delayed withdrawal of accommodative policy and a series of domestic and external economic shocks.

Pressures on domestic prices, external and fiscal balances, the exchange rate, and foreign exchange reserves mounted amid surging world commodity prices, global monetary tightening, recent catastrophic flooding, and domestic political uncertainty.

Poverty is estimated to have increased due to deteriorating wages and job quality, along with high inflation that eroded purchasing power, particularly for the poor, the report highlighted.

This is not the first time the former Pakistani PM has been surrounded by such controversy. In 2023, Nawaz was reportedly confronted by a Pakistani woman while shopping at the upmarket Harrods department store in London.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who returned to his home country in October 2023 after four years of exile in London, unveiled the party's election manifesto on Saturday.

If voted to power, Nawaz's party promised to provide the public with "cheap and increased electricity" as well as "speedy development." The manifesto's promises also included a 20 to 30 per cent reduction in power bills, according to a Dawn report.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On