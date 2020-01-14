e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / World News / Sharif’s viral UK restaurant photo invites opposition questions over his illness

Sharif’s viral UK restaurant photo invites opposition questions over his illness

Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment, a month after he was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

world Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry uploaded the leaked photo on his Twitter account with a satirical comment.
Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry uploaded the leaked photo on his Twitter account with a satirical comment.(Fawad Chaudhry /Twitter)
         

A fresh picture of ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a London restaurant along with some family members has gone viral on social media, leading the Opposition to cast aspersions over the “serious nature” of his health.

Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment, a month after he was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

The PML-N supremo is undergoing treatment of multiple diseases including coronary artery disease (CAD). The CAD is the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries due to which the heart does not receive the blood it needs, leading to acute chest pain and, in some cases, a fatal heart attack.

In the photo leaked on Monday, Sharif appeared to be stable and sitting in a restaurant with his son Hasan, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, his son Salman and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry uploaded the leaked photo on his Twitter account and made a satirical comment.

“In London’s intensive care unit, the treatment against plundering is underway and all patients present (there) are feeling better,” the outspoken minister said.

The photo was also reportedly discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported.

It may cause problems for him in securing extension in his stay abroad from the PTI-led Punjab government which has become sceptical about the “serious nature” of his health, it said.

At the time of Sharif’s departure for London, Khan had taken a dig at him, saying doctors were of the opinion that “this man could die any minute if he did not go abroad for treatment. But he suddenly recovered and looked perfectly fine as he got a glimpse of the London-bound air ambulance”.

Sharif’s PML-N slammed the ruling party leaders for doing politics on their leader’s health, saying the government should come out of the “Sharif phobia” and concentrate on addressing important issues facing the country.

“Doctors have advised Nawaz Sharif to go out for change of environment. They insist that staying indoors will not be good for his health. Therefore, Sharif has started going out. On Sunday, Sharif along with his family members had a walk to catch fresh air and had tea in a restaurant,” the leading daily quoted a PML-N leader from London as saying.

Sharif was shifted from jail to the Services hospital in Lahore in October after his health condition deteriorated. Doctors then recommended him to get treatment abroad.

The Pakistan government allowed Sharif’‘s travel for medical reasons but put the condition that he submit an indemnity bond as a guarantee that he would return to the country after getting treatment. He, however, rejected the condition and challenged it in courts.

Sharif was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds in the Al Azizia case and by the Lahore High Court in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which he is a suspect.

In November, he was allowed by the Lahore High Court to travel abroad for treatment without any bond.

tags
top news
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news