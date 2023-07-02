NBA Legend Charles Barkley changes his will to promote diversity at Auburn after affirmative action ruling

Charles Barkley, the NBA legend and Auburn University alumnus, has made a bold move in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on college admissions criteria. Barkley has decided to leave a substantial $5 million donation to Auburn University in his will, exclusively for scholarships benefiting Black students. This decision comes as Barkley's way of ensuring that Auburn maintains its diversity in light of the court's ruling.

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 01: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets appears on the NBA TV desk alongside Charles Barkley after a 104-93 victory against the Miami Heat in Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 01, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Getty Images via AFP)

Expressing his love for Auburn, Barkley mentioned that he had initially planned for the donation to be used for kids from disadvantaged backgrounds. However, the recent ruling prompted him to reconsider. After receiving numerous calls and conversations with his friends, Barkley realized the importance of securing a place for Black students at Auburn. He believes that this donation is the right thing to do to promote diversity and ensure equal opportunities.

Auburn University's data reveals a slight decrease in Black student enrollment, dropping from 5.3 percent in 2020 to 4.91 percent in the fall of 2022. Barkley's decision to focus his contribution on scholarships for Black students aims to address this decline and encourage greater representation.

In Barkley's earlier version of his will, he had considered a broader approach to his bequest. However, the recent Supreme Court ruling became a turning point for him, leading him to make this impactful decision to support Black students specifically.

Barkley acknowledged that Auburn University has historically faced challenges with diversity and believes that his contribution will help address this issue. By committing a substantial amount for scholarships exclusively for Black students, he hopes to create a lasting impact and pave the way for a more diverse and inclusive Auburn community.

Charles Barkley's generous donation serves as a testament to his commitment to social justice and equal opportunities. As he takes this significant step to support Black students at his beloved alma mater, his actions resonate as a powerful statement of solidarity and a call for positive change in higher education.

