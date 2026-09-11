Singapore, Sept 11 A cadet delegation of the National Cadet Corps of India experienced Singapore's multicultural society, national development and diplomatic links with their country during a week-long youth exchange programme. NCC cadets from India attend week-long youth exchange programme in Singapore

The team, comprising two officers and 10 cadets, visited Singapore from August 30 to September 5 under the Youth Exchange Programme 2026, aimed at promoting international understanding, cultural exchange, friendship and leadership among young people.

The Singapore programme brought together participants from India, Singapore, Brunei and Hong Kong, giving the cadets opportunities to interact with their counterparts and learn about different cultures, lifestyles and social values, reported Friday weekly Tabla!

The visit combined national education, cultural immersion, adventure and experiential learning.

At the Singapore Discovery Centre, the cadets learnt about the city state's history, national identity, development and future aspirations. Visits to Raffles Place and Marina Bay offered a closer look at Singapore's transformation into a modern city-state.

The cadets also explored heritage places such as Malay-origin Kampong Glam, Bugis Street, Chinatown, Little India and the hotel and tourist belt Orchard Road, experiencing first-hand the multicultural character of Singapore and how different communities coexist within the city.

The cadets learnt about the functioning of a diplomatic mission during their visit to the Indian High Commission in Singapore. These included the mission's responsibilities towards Indians overseas and the close, multifaceted relationship between India and Singapore.

The interaction also gave them a first-hand understanding of how India is represented abroad.

For the young cadets, the programme offered lessons extending beyond sightseeing and cultural exposure.

The exchange also allowed friendships to develop among participants from the four countries, reinforcing the role young people can play in strengthening understanding across borders.

The NCC delegation returned to India on September 5.

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