Home / World News / Nearly 200,000 Russian troops on border: Ukraine president
world news

Nearly 200,000 Russian troops on border: Ukraine president

  • On the Ukrainian border "nearly 200,000 soldiers are stationed, (as are) thousands of combat vehicles," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.
Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP)
Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:01 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksy said on Wednesday that Russia had massed nearly 200,000 troops on Ukraine's borders as a conflict between the two neighbours appeared increasingly likely.

On the Ukrainian border "nearly 200,000 soldiers are stationed, (as are) thousands of combat vehicles," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out