Nearly 300,000 displaced by Syria earthquake: Report

Published on Feb 08, 2023 07:54 PM IST

State news agency SANA quoted Hussein Makhlouf, minister of local administration and environment, as saying the state had also opened 180 shelters for displaced people.

Syrian White Helmet rescuers and residents recover a body from the rubble of a destroyed building in the village of Azmarin in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.(AFP)
Syrian White Helmet rescuers and residents recover a body from the rubble of a destroyed building in the village of Azmarin in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.(AFP)
More than 298,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to this week's deadly earthquake, Syrian state media reported, in an apparent reference to the parts of Syria under government control, not those held by other factions.

