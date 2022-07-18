Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nearly half of EU territory 'at risk' of drought

Automatic sprinklers connected to a dewatering pump irrigate dried corn fields near Piacenza, northern Italy.(AP)
Researchers at the European Commission warned on Monday that nearly half of the EU's territory is currently at risk of drought, as southwest Europe wilted under a punishing heatwave.

In a report for July, the European Commission's Joint Research Centre said that 46 percent of the EU's territory was exposed to warning-level of drought, with 11 percent at an alert level, with crops already suffering from the lack of water.

