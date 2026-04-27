Neodesha tornado: Twister reportedly on ground heading east; scary videos as PDS warning issued for parts of Kansas

A tornado was reportedly spotted on ground near Neodesha, in Kansas on Sunday and is believed to be heading east.

A tornado was reportedly seen on ground near Neodesha, Kansas. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“Neodesha Ks tornado warning. On the ground headed east at 30 mph,” a local news page warned sharing a photo of the areas to be affected.

This comes after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Neodesha until 7:30pm CDT.

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{{^usCountry}} One person commented “Radar indicated PDS needed.” However, the NWS site initially did not show any PDS warning for the area. NWS notes such warnings are issued ‘in rare situations when long-lived, strong and violent tornadoes are possible.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person commented “Radar indicated PDS needed.” However, the NWS site initially did not show any PDS warning for the area. NWS notes such warnings are issued ‘in rare situations when long-lived, strong and violent tornadoes are possible.’ {{/usCountry}}

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A further update from NWS noted it to be a ‘life threatening situation’. “PDS Tornado Warning,” one page added, sharing the NWS news.

Meanwhile, scary videos and photos were shared online.

Neodesha tornado: Scary visuals emerge

“Tornado warned supercell near Neodesha, Kansas,” one person wrote.

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Another person shared photos from the tornado formation in Kansas from when it was near Elk City. “New cycle about to drop a monster,” they observed.

Neodesha schools issued a statement amid the tornado warning. “Storm shelters at Heller, North Lawn and NHS are being opened due to a tornado warning in our area,” they wrote on Facebook.

Fears amid Neodesha tornado warning

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The report of the tornado headed towards Neodesha sparked fears among many. “BE SAFE AND MAY GOD PROTECT YOU,” one person remarked on Facebook. Another added “TORNADO HEADING TOWARDS NEODESHA TAKE COVER.”

Yet another person said “Kansas, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado is on the ground south of Neodesha. This is a PDS, take cover NOW!.” also claiming it to be a PDS.

(This story is being updated)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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