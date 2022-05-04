Nepal airport on alert over ‘suspicious object’, domestic terminal evacuated: Report
Nepal airport authorities received a phone call earlier today, based on which authorities vacated the domestic terminal of the airport.
Published on May 04, 2022 10:56 AM IST
Passengers and staff members were on Wednesday evacuated from Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport after authorities received a phone call claiming ‘suspicious object’ planted inside the domestic terminal, news agency ANI reported citing airport authorities.
A search is underway for the suspicious object. Authorities are still trying to identify the source of the phone call.
More details are awaited…
