Nepal airport on alert over ‘suspicious object’, domestic terminal evacuated: Report

Passengers and staff members were on Wednesday evacuated from Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport after authorities received a phone call claiming ‘suspicious object’ planted inside the domestic terminal, news agency ANI reported citing airport authorities.

A search is underway for the suspicious object. Authorities are still trying to identify the source of the phone call.

More details are awaited…

