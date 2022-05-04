Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nepal airport on alert over 'suspicious object', domestic terminal evacuated: Report
world news

Nepal airport on alert over 'suspicious object', domestic terminal evacuated: Report

Nepal airport authorities received a phone call earlier today, based on which authorities vacated the domestic terminal of the airport.
Nepal airport(AP)
Published on May 04, 2022 10:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Passengers and staff members were on Wednesday evacuated from Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport after authorities received a phone call claiming ‘suspicious object’ planted inside the domestic terminal, news agency ANI reported citing airport authorities.

A search is underway for the suspicious object. Authorities are still trying to identify the source of the phone call. 

More details are awaited…

