Nepal bans alcohol one week ahead of March 5 general election

The Nepal government on Wednesday announced that the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks would be prohibited seven days ahead of the March 5 general election. The Nepal EC said that the alcohol restriction will be enforced till the last election results are not published. (Unsplash/Representative Image)

The Nepal-India border will also be sealed 72 hours before the voting begins, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Issuing a notice, the EC said the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks will be completely prohibited across the country seven days before the election. The restriction will be enforced till the last election results are not published.

"All concerned authorities have been instructed to seal the border 72 hours ahead of the election," the EC said.

A silent period begins from the midnight of March 2, after which restrictions will be imposed on any type of election campaign. Those violating the rule will be punished according to the law, the EC said.

All types of vehicular movements except emergency services such as fire engine, ambulance, telecom and electricity maintenance vehicles, are not allowed to move from the midnight of March 4 till the voting completes on March 5, according to the EC.

However, domestic and international air services will operate even during the election date and arrangements have been made to provide transportation to the passengers on the basis of air ticket.

The authorities will issue vehicular passes on March 5 in case of emergency services. No vehicle will be allowed to move without a special pass.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army said it is implementing a three-phase integrated security plan, including aerial patrols and neutralising suspicious objects, for the general elections.

A total of 18.9 million eligible voters will exercise their franchise to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives (HoR), polling for which will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on March 5.