Home / World News / Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis
world news

Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis

The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.(Pixabay)

Nepal is expecting hundreds of foreigners to attempt to scale the highest Himalayan peaks despite the pandemic.

The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring.

There's similar interest for other mountains too, said Mira Acharya, a director at the department.

Japanese and Canadians teams are already trekking their way to the Everest base camp, Acharya said.

The spring season, which is popular because of favorable weather, began this month. It extends up to the end of May, when weather deteriorates and climbing becomes dangerous.

Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nepal coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP