Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis
Nepal is expecting hundreds of foreigners to attempt to scale the highest Himalayan peaks despite the pandemic.
The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring.
There's similar interest for other mountains too, said Mira Acharya, a director at the department.
Japanese and Canadians teams are already trekking their way to the Everest base camp, Acharya said.
The spring season, which is popular because of favorable weather, began this month. It extends up to the end of May, when weather deteriorates and climbing becomes dangerous.
Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.
