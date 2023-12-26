Nepal foreign minister says 100 Nepalis serving in Russian army missing: Report

Nepali Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud claimed on Tuesday that around 100 Nepalis serving in the Russian army are missing and injured during the ongoing battle against Ukrainian forces. Russia-Ukraine War: Servicemen of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade prepare to conduct a reconnaissance mission, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut.(Reuters)

In an interview with the state news agency, Saud stated that an estimated 200 Nepalis are currently serving in the Russian army, but the figures could be higher. The Foreign Minister also reiterated that the exact number of Nepalis serving in the Russian army is yet to be ascertained.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"It is estimated that about 200 Nepali youths who went to Russia for work, study and visit have joined the army. The number should be much higher as the ministry has received complaints that around 100 are missing and injured," the Foreign Minister said in the interview released on Tuesday.

Also, the Foreign Minister said that the government raised its concerns with the Russian government over Nepali nationals serving in the army.

"The Russian government passed on the information that some Nepali citizens have joined its army and seven of them have been killed. Apart from this, the ministry has received complaints that around 100 Nepalis are missing and injured. The ministry was informed by their families and friends," the Foreign Minister said.

"The government summoned the Russian ambassador in Nepal to the ministry and requested the envoy convey our concerns to the Russian government," he added.

Read more: Sweden moves one step closer to NATO membership

Saud further said the government has made it mandatory to obtain a no-objection certificate for travel to Russia from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and six Gulf countries. Also, the Foreign Minister said the government is making efforts to secure the release of Nepalis currently under captivity by Ukrainian forces.

"We are in contact with the Ukrainian government and our ambassador is negotiating for their release. The government is also in close contact with the Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi. We have requested the International Committee of the Red Cross facilitate the immediate release of four Nepalis under captivity. I believe these efforts will bear fruit soon," he said.

The Nepal Foreign Minister added that the government is also taking initiatives for the release of Bipin

Joshi, a Nepali student, was held hostage by Hamas. Joshi's whereabouts is unknown following the October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group.