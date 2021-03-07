Home / World News / Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli receives India-made Covishield Covid-19 vaccine
world news

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli receives India-made Covishield Covid-19 vaccine

The 69-year-old Nepalese leader received the jab at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Sunday morning.
PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
After getting the vaccine, Oli asked all senior citizens in the country to get the vaccine jabs, saying they are safe with no side-effects.(HT File Photo)

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli took the India-made Covishield coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, as the Himalayan nation gears up to start the second phase of its immunisation drive.

The 69-year-old Nepalese leader received the Covishield jab at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital here on Sunday morning. His wife Radhika Shakya was also vaccinated.

The Covishield vaccine was developed in a collaboration between Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. It is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Oli's personal physician, Dr Dibya Singh Shah, said the new vaccine guidelines allow the COVID-19 shot to be administered three months after kidney transplantation.

“(After) Evaluating the risks and benefits, it was decided that the prime minister should take the vaccine," Shah told The Kathmandu Post. In March last year, Oli had undergone a second kidney transplant surgery.

After getting the vaccine, Oli asked all senior citizens in the country to get the vaccine jabs, saying they are safe with no side-effects.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US flies two B-52 bombers over Iran as Washington-Tehran tensions rise

India, China should create 'enabling conditions' to resolve issues: Wang Yi

Willing to engage with all parties in Myanmar, says China’s foreign minister

Iranian British Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 5-year sentence in spy case

Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali also received the coronavirus jabs on Sunday.

As part of phase II of the vaccination drive, the Nepal government will cover all persons over the age of 65 years in the country, which is around 1.6 million senior citizens.

Earlier, the government had planned to vaccinate all persons above 55 years, however a shortage in immunisation doses led to the age group being shortened.

In the first phase of the vaccination programme, health workers, security personnel and journalists were inoculated.

The coronavirus has claimed 3,010 lives, along with over 270,000 confirmed infections, in Nepal, according to Johns Hopkins University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kp sharma oli covishield covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccine nepal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP