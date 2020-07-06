Nepal power sharing talks fail to end crisis

world

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 07:43 IST

The crucial talks between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on the issue of power-sharing failed on Sunday, but they agreed to meet again on Monday to sort out their differences ahead of the party’s powerful Standing Committee meeting.

The Prachanda faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli step down both as party chair and prime minister.

The two leaders failed to reach any agreement. As both the leaders stick to their respective stands, the talk could not bear any fruit, said a source close to Prime Minister Oli.

However, they have agreed to sit again for dialogue on Monday ahead of the scheduled Standing Committee meeting to sort out differences, a senior minister told PTI. “The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues but no common ground was reached,” he said.

The twice postponed powerful Standing Committee meeting of the party on Monday is expected to decide on the political future of 68-year-old prime minister.

On Saturday, a crucial meeting of the 45-member Standing Committee was postponed until Monday to allow more time for the top leadership to iron out their differences over Oli’s style of functioning and anti-India statements.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli met with former prime minister and president of the opposition Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba. Tere is speculation that Oli might have sought Deuba’s backing to save his government in case the ruling party splits.