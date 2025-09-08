Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Nepal protest reaches KP Oli's hometown, stones hurled at PM's ancestral house: Report

Edited by Majid Alam
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 06:50 pm IST

The protestors hurled stones at Oli's ancestral house in eastern Nepal's Damak in Koshi Province. The police had to fire warning shots to control the situation.

The protests in Nepal against the social media ban have taken an ugly turn on Monday, as at least 18 people have died in clashes with the police.

Newly appointed Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli looks on during his oath of office administration at the presidential building "Shital Niwas" in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar(REUTERS)
Even as the protestors clashed with the police outside the Nepalese Parliament, the agitation reached Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's hometown, around 400 kilometres from capital Kathmandu, the epicenter of the protests, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The protestors hurled stones at Oli's ancestral house in eastern Nepal's Damak area in Koshi Province. The police had to fire warning shots to control the situation.

The agitators, mostly in their young ages, blocked the East West Highway after setting fire in multiple places, halting the traffic briefly. At least 18 people have died and dozens others have been injured.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Kathmandu against the government's ban on social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube.

The protesters pushed through barbed wire and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building. The police fired tear gas and water cannon and even opened fire at the protesters.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been expanded to several areas, including the President’s residence, the vice-president’s residence, the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar, and surrounding areas.

