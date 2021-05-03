Home / World News / Nepal sees record jump in daily coronavirus cases, deaths
Nepal sees record jump in daily coronavirus cases, deaths

According to the health ministry, recoveries mounted to 286,015 on Monday with 2,021 patients being discharged, leaving 54,041 active cases in the country.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 07:01 PM IST
While 12 districts have over 500 active cases each, 21 others have more than 200 active cases each, the health ministry said.(AP)

Nepal on Monday reported an all-time high of 7,448 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 343,418, while the death toll rose to 3,362 with 37 fatalities, the health ministry said.

The total fatalities in the last 24 hours is also the highest number of people dying of Covid-19 in a single day in Nepal, it said.

According to the ministry, recoveries mounted to 286,015 on Monday with 2,021 patients being discharged, leaving 54,041 active cases in the country.

While 12 districts have over 500 active cases each, 21 others have more than 200 active cases each, it said.

