Nepal's civic group submits memorandum to claim China-encroached land
A civic group in Nepal has submitted a memorandum to Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Shashi Shrestha, demanding to claim country's territory occupied by China.
A delegation of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan, led by its President Binay Yadav, handed over the memo to the Minister on Tuesday in Kathmandu.
The civic body also drew Minister's attention to the latest incursion of China whereby the Beijing side has erected a fence at the Ruila border of Chumanubri Rural Municipality-1 in Gorkha without coordinating with the opposite side.
"The encroachment in various areas of the Nepal-China border, including Ruila, in violation of international law and values, is not only an insult to the friendship between the two countries but also a direct challenge to the sovereignty of Nepal," President Yadav said in the memorandum.
Similarly, President Yadav added that repeated attacks on Nepal's territorial integrity by China in face of Nepal's condemnation have not deterred the Beijing side to undertake its illegal motives.
Nepal, India should settle issues diplomatically, says ex-PM Prachanda
He also lauded the steps taken against the encroachments on the Nepal-China border as the current government came to power.
"However, despite the diplomatic efforts made by the government, border encroachment continues," he added.
The memorandum stated: "We expect decisive and strict action by this government against border encroachment, the Ekata Abhiyan continues to fully support and cooperate with the government in its every step."
Earlier in June, a vernacular Nepali media had reported about the encroachment of Nepali land by China building a fence next to the no-man's-land in Northern Gorkha.
The fence, as reported by the locals, has been built without abiding by any of the criteria to be followed while constructing the structure at the border. Neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor Gorkha's District Administration Office is aware of the Chinese side's illegal occupation at the Ruila border.
Gorkha Chief District Officer Shankar Hari Acharya expressed ignorance about the fencing at the border. According to international norms, no structure or fences can be built in no man's land. Such action requires bilateral consensus.
However, locals have claimed that China put up a fence at the Ruila border within the no-man's land area without following international norms. With the Chinese illegal occupation of erecting fences, locals' movement across the border has come to a halt. Locals have complained that they faced problems in bringing essential daily necessities.
Locals added that China also set up closed circuit television cameras in the area and has been monitoring the situation. Earlier, China had also erected such a fence at Nguila border in Chhokangparo of Chumanubri Rural Municipality-7 and removed it later.
-
Ukraine needs to win war before winter: Report
Ukraine must win its war with Russia before winter to prevent its neighbour from bedding in long term, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Tuesday. Yermak repeated Kyiv's view that Ukraine's Western allies should supply it with more arms, and said he was counting on multibillion-dollar pledges of US aid in the form of weaponry and economic support. "Our objective is victory," said Yermak.
-
US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would provide federal protection for same-sex marriage amid fears that the Supreme Court could roll back recognition of such unions. The Respect for Marriage Act was approved in the Democratic-controlled chamber by a vote of 267 to 157, but its prospects are uncertain in the Senate.
-
Russian President Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country's military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn't sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin's own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions.
-
United States: Fire, explosion reported at Hoover Dam
Police in Boulder City, Nevada say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam. The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived. It referred additional questions to the Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam.
-
Understanding why Europe’s heatwave is unprecedented
Anecdotal accounts suggest south-western parts of Europe have experienced unprecedented temperatures in the past week, leading to hundreds of deaths and wildfires. Preliminary data shows that this is indeed one of the warmest summers ever in Europe. And while European maximum temperatures might appear to be benign when compared to those in India, the region has likely experienced more historical warming in the last decade than India.
