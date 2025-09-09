Nepal's deputy PM Bishnu Paudel chased on street, kicked amid violent protests: Report

Amid raging protests in Nepal, which have led to the resignations by several ministers of the country, including their Prime Minister KP Oli, a video has surfaced on social media showing protestors beating their finance minister Bishnu Paudel. Demonstrators hold flags at the Parliament complex in Nepal during a protest on September 9, 2025.(Adnan Abidi/REUTERS)

Paudel is also the country's deputy prime minister.

The video, which is in wide circulation on social media, shows a man running through a street amid a crowd of protestors as one of them kicks him and others get a hold of him as he tries to escape. According to several reports, the man in the video is Bishnu Paudel.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or who the man in the video is.

Ministers' houses, Parliament building set on fire in Nepal

Earlier in the day, Bishnu Paudel's house was also set on fire by protestors, according to the local media. Apart from him, angry protestors in Nepal set fire to the homes of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other senior leaders in and around Kathmandu, several videos of which have surfaced on social media.

Among the Nepalese political leaders whose homes have been targeted by protestors are — Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the Nepali Congress; President Ram Chandra Poude; home minister Ramesh Lekhak; and the opposition's Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachand’, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), AP reported.

The protestors also broke into the country's parliament building on Tuesday and set it on fire, AFP reported citing a official.

"Hundreds have breached the parliament area and torched the main building," Ekram Giri, spokesman for the Parliament Secretariat, told AFP.

So far, at least 19 people have died in the violent nationwide protests across Nepal, led largely by the country's youth. The protestors defying a curfew on Tuesday and returned to the streets to lead demonstrations against rampant corruption, unemployment, and a controversial ban on social media platforms that had cut access to Facebook, YouTube and X before being lifted.

More details will be added soon.