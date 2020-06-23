Nestle pulls Beso de Negra, Red Skins candy in racial review

world

Nestle SA will rename brands including Beso de Negra and Red Skins as the global food giant goes through its 25,000 products to eliminate marketing that contains racial stereotypes.

Nestle is reviewing all the products made by its more than 2,000 brands and will rename and redesign Beso de Negra, said a spokeswoman for the Swiss company. Colombian label Beso de Negra translates as kiss from a black woman.

In Australia, Nestle said Red Skins raspberry-flavored candy and chocolate jelly Chicos will be “quickly” renamed. Redskin is a pejorative term for Native Americans.

“This decision acknowledges the need to ensure that nothing we do marginalizes our friends, neighbors and colleagues,” Nestle said in a statement in Sydney on Tuesday. “These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestlé’s values, which are rooted in respect.”

An increasing number of consumer-goods companies are re-branding old trademarks following weeks of anti-racism protests in the U.S. that spilled over to the rest of the world. PepsiCo Inc. is changing the name of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, while Mars Inc. is evaluating the Uncle Ben’s rice brand.

Dreyer’s, which Nestle recently transferred to its Froneri ice cream joint venture with PAI Partners, is also taking action on its Eskimo Pie business.