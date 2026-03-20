Netanyahu ‘Jesus’ row: Israel PM's ‘no advantage over Genghis Khan’ remark sparks row; ‘anti-Christian’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (March 19) delivered a press conference amid the war between the US-Israel and Iran. Even as he spoke about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a comment he made about Jesus Christ and Genghis Khan sparked a row, with many accusing Netanyahu of being "anti-Christian." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference in Jerusalem on March 19, 2026. (AFP)

In his address, Netanyahu said: "Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. If you are strong enough, ruthless enough, and powerful enough, evil will overcome good." His comments seemed to come in reference to a 2019 interview where he summarized historian Will Durant's book “The Lessons of History.”

The clip of Netanyahu's remark went viral, with many interpreting the comments as anti-Christian.

“This is one of the most disgusting anti-Christian comments I’ve heard from a world leader. Just another example of Netanyahu exposing his anti-Christian beliefs. And many Christians will again choose to ignore it,” one user said.