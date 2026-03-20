Netanyahu ‘Jesus’ row: Israel PM's ‘no advantage over Genghis Khan’ remark sparks row; ‘anti-Christian’
Netanyahu’s remark comparing Jesus to Genghis Khan during a war briefing sparked backlash online, with critics accusing him of making anti-Christian comments.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (March 19) delivered a press conference amid the war between the US-Israel and Iran. Even as he spoke about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a comment he made about Jesus Christ and Genghis Khan sparked a row, with many accusing Netanyahu of being "anti-Christian."
In his address, Netanyahu said: "Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. If you are strong enough, ruthless enough, and powerful enough, evil will overcome good." His comments seemed to come in reference to a 2019 interview where he summarized historian Will Durant's book “The Lessons of History.”
The clip of Netanyahu's remark went viral, with many interpreting the comments as anti-Christian.
“This is one of the most disgusting anti-Christian comments I’ve heard from a world leader. Just another example of Netanyahu exposing his anti-Christian beliefs. And many Christians will again choose to ignore it,” one user said.
“Netanyahu thinks Ghenghi Khan > Jesus Christ Why is it always OK to say anti-Christian things?” said another.
“Is there any more proof this guy is pure evil and anti Christian?” wrote another.
Also read: Netanyahu says Iran has ‘no capacity’ to enrich uranium; denies ‘dragging’ US into Middle East conflict
Netanyahu Provides Update On Iran's Uranium Reserves
In a crucial update on the ongoing war, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran now has "no capacity" to enrich its uranium reserve to prepare a potential nuclear arsenal.
He also reacted to remarks made by former US counter terrorism chief Joe Kent in his resignation, alleging that Israel "dragged" Iran into striking the US. Netanyahu described the claim as "fake news."
“Iran can no longer enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles,” he said. “We are winning, and Iran is being decimated,” he added, noting that he sees "this war ending a lot faster than people think."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More