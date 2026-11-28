Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering announcing that he is willing to serve as the second prime minister in a rotation agreement with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post.

The reported proposal comes as coalition talks enter a critical phase, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking to form a unity government. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun (REUTERS) more less

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Sources familiar with the discussions told The Jerusalem Post that Netanyahu could present the proposal as a decision made “for the security of Israel.” One source said the announcement could come as early as this weekend if negotiations continue to gain momentum.

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Neither Netanyahu’s office nor Eisenkot publicly confirmed the report.

The development follows weeks of coalition negotiations between representatives of Netanyahu’s Likud party and Eisenkot’s Yashar alliance after the October 27 election produced no clear governing majority.

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Netanyahu's unity push as coalition deadline approaches

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{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu has repeatedly called for a unity government since his political bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the October election. Coalition negotiations have continued this week between Likud and Yashar, with other parties also taking part in discussions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu has repeatedly called for a unity government since his political bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the October election. Coalition negotiations have continued this week between Likud and Yashar, with other parties also taking part in discussions. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Maariv, negotiators hope to finalise coalition agreements and submit them to the Knesset by December 1.

The proposed timetable also includes negotiations with United Torah Judaism (UTJ) alongside discussions with other parties expected to participate in a potential coalition government.

However, officials within the bloc seeking political change have expressed concern that Netanyahu could still use the remaining negotiating period to prevent an alternative coalition from taking office.

Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu may offer Eisenkot a rotation premiership as a ploy to derail the formation of a new government.

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Yisrael Beytenu chairman of Avigdor Liberman wrote on X, “The change government is taking shape. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that [Netanyahu] will offer Gadi Eisenkot a rotation in which Netanyahu would serve second, but everyone needs to understand: this is merely a ploy.”

A rotating premiership has previously been used in Israeli politics to resolve coalition deadlocks. Under such arrangements, coalition partners agree in advance to alternate the office of prime minister during the government’s term.

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“Unity is not a discussion about seats or who gets to go first…”

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Despite the reported proposal, Eisenkot questioned whether Likud is genuinely committed to forming a unity government.

In a statement released on Friday, Eisenkot said five negotiation meetings have already taken place, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“Two weeks and five meetings constitute a sufficient timeframe in which an agreement could have already been reached, had there been a genuine desire to do so,” he said.

Eisenkot argued that unity should focus on policy and values. “Unity is not a discussion about seats or who gets to go first; it is a discussion about substance and values,” he wrote, adding that Likud had shown “no willingness to make progress on any substantive issue.”

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He also questioned whether Likud was pursuing genuine negotiations. “Is the Likud heading toward serious negotiations and a partnership that entails compromise, or is it merely maintaining a facade while employing a strategy to stall for time?”

Eisenkot added joining another Netanyahu-led government without meaningful changes would betray voters seeking political change after the October 7 attacks and the events of recent years.

However, Eisenkot said the door remained open if Likud was prepared to make “bold leadership decisions.”