'Never been smart': Trump resorts to cuss words for Biden at Mount Vermont event

US President Donald Trump once again set political discourse ablaze as he called his predecessor Joe Biden "a stupid, mean, and fat" guy, recounting decades of what he claims are “failures and bad behaviour of democrats.” "He has never been a smart guy, but he's always been a mean," Trump said about Joe Biden.(AP)

Speaking at an event at Mount Vernon, Trump pulled no punches as he launched into a scathing character assessment of the former President.

“Biden was always a mean son of a b****,” Trump said, pausing to let the crowd's reaction swell over the use a cuss word from the stage. "Not working out too well for him right now. So, when you start feeling sorry for him, remember, he's a bad guy."

"He has never been a smart guy, but he's always been mean," he added.

The crowd erupted in laughter, cheers, and chants as Trump continued to attack Biden, calling him a “fat, junk and crude person.”

This is not the first time Trump has made derogatory remarks against his predecessor or used cuss words. Even during his rallies in 2024, Trump had used such terms to refer to Biden.

However, this time, Trump's tone struck many as notably more personal and calculated. The comments suggest that he wants voters to stop viewing Biden as a sympathetic, ageing leader, and instead paint him as a vindictive Washington insider who, in Trump's words, has “fooled the country long enough”.

"They say, 'Poor Joe.' But Joe was never poor Joe. Joe was vicious. Joe was corrupt. And Joe's policies are destroying America," Trump said.

Trump's H-1B visa fee order

Meanwhile, on the political front, Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that imposes a $100,000 per year fee on H‑1B visa petitions for highly-skilled foreign workers and rolled out a $1 million "gold card" visa as a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy individuals.

The Trump administration, however, has clarified that the new USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas is a one-time payment applicable only to new petitions and does not apply to current visa holders.