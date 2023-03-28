Never compelled anyone to…: China on bailing out 22 countries with loans

China has never compelled countries to take its loans, or ever attached political strings to such agreements or sought political self-interest, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Mao Ning made remarks responding to a question on China spending $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries.(Twitter)

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when responding to a question on a study which shows China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021 via "Belt & Road" initiatives.