Never compelled anyone to…: China on bailing out 22 countries with loans

Reuters
Mar 28, 2023

China denies ever forcing nations to accept loans or attaching political conditions to such deals, in response to a report stating China bailed out 22 developing countries.

China has never compelled countries to take its loans, or ever attached political strings to such agreements or sought political self-interest, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made remarks responding to a question on China spending $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries.(Twitter)
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when responding to a question on a study which shows China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021 via "Belt & Road" initiatives.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
