New documentary reveals royal family convinced Queen Elizabeth to spend her final days at Balmoral

A new BBC documentary, ‘Charles III: The Coronation Year,’ offers intimate glimpses into the months before King Charles' ascension where Princess Anne shared intimate details about Queen Elizabeth's concerns regarding her passing while at Balmoral Castle in a touching revelation. Princess Anne reveals Queen Elizabeth's concerns about passing at Balmoral(AP)

The late Queen cherished her private time on the Scottish estate away from her public duties. Princess Anne, who was by her mother's side in her final days, disclosed the Queen's worries about the complexities involved if she were to pass away at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth's passing at Balmoral stirred mixed emotions. While loving the Scottish estate, she worried about the disruption her death might cause. Princess Anne recounts, “We did try to persuade her that [location] shouldn't be part of the decision-making process.” Relief washed over Anne when the crown was removed at the funeral.

“I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral,” Princess Anne expressed, acknowledging her mother's concerns about the elaborate plans, known as London Bridge, which involved a journey from Scotland to London for the monarch's passing. Despite attempts to reassure her, the location's significance weighed heavily on the Queen's mind.

“We did try to persuade her that [location] shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process. So I hope she felt that was right in the end because I think we did,” Princess Anne shared.

In a forthcoming Christmas holiday documentary, Princess Anne recalled her serendipitous presence at the Queen's Aberdeenshire estate when her mother fell gravely ill, postponing her planned journey south.

During Queen Elizabeth's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Anne expressed a sense of relief when the Imperial State Crown was removed from the coffin, signifying the end of her mother's responsibilities.

“I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief: that’s it, finished. That responsibility being moved on.”

The documentary, "Charles III: The Coronation Year," delved into Prince Charles's accession to the throne. “I’m not sure that anybody can really prepare themselves for that kind of change. At least, not easily,” Princess Anne expressed.

The film showcased preparations for the Coronation Service, including rehearsals at Buckingham Palace where Queen Camilla encountered a wardrobe issue. Her page boys struggled to keep pace with her, prompting a lighthearted comment from the Queen.

Princess Anne praised Camilla's remarkable adaptation to her role and her positive impact on King Charles. “Her understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding.”

The documentary also captured touching moments between Charles and his grandchildren during rehearsals at Westminster Abbey.