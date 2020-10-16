e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New Japan PM Suga to make first foreign visits, to visit Vietnam and Indonesia from October 18-21

New Japan PM Suga to make first foreign visits, to visit Vietnam and Indonesia from October 18-21

The first official visit of previous Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was also made to these two countries. Abe unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
         

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will make his first foreign visit in this post from October 18-21, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

The first two countries that will be visited by the new Prime Minister will be Vietnam and Indonesia. The first official visit of previous Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also made to these two countries.

Last month, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new Prime Minister after the former head, Abe, unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness. (ANI/Sputnik)

tags
top news
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Battered by rain, most of Telangana slowly returns to normal
Battered by rain, most of Telangana slowly returns to normal
Pak protest movement starts today with first major rally
Pak protest movement starts today with first major rally
Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 26% in September: SIAM
Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 26% in September: SIAM
Tibet president-in-exile’s meet with US’ Tibet envoy likely to anger China
Tibet president-in-exile’s meet with US’ Tibet envoy likely to anger China
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In