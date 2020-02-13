New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak is a former Goldman Sachs man

world

Feb 13, 2020

Who is Rishi Sunak, the man who in a stunning turn of events was appointed UK Chancellor of the Exchequer less than a month before the first budget of Boris Johnson’s new government?

The former Goldman Sachs banker is 39 and has been viewed as a rising star in the Conservative Party, with the ConservativeHome website anointing him “the next prime minister” earlier in the year. In July he was appointed chief secretary to the Treasury -- the second most important job in the finance ministry.

He’s frequently been sent out by the government to do the morning round of TV and radio interviews, a clear sign that he’s seen by Number 10 as a solid performer. Notably, he deputized for Johnson in televised leadership debates during the election campaign.

Sunak entered Parliament in 2015, elected to represent Richmond in Yorkshire, the constituency previously held by William Hague, a former foreign secretary and party Leader. Theresa May appointed him as a junior minister for local government in January 2018, Sunak backed Johnson in last year’s leadership campaign in a joint piece in The Times with fellow moderates Robert Jenrick and Oliver Dowden. That earned him a promotion to the cabinet when Johnson won the leadership.

Sunak is a more pro-Brexit chancellor than Javid, who campaigned for Remain back in 2016 (Sunak was a Leaver). In 2017, he co-authored an article highlighting five benefits of Brexit, including striking new trade deals, improving regulation and being free of EU state aid rules.

“It’s time to shout about that idealistic and hopeful vision for post-Brexit Britain,” he wrote. “Opportunities like these are what Brexit means to us.”

The Hindu son of a doctor and a pharmacist, Sunak attended Winchester College, one of the country’s most prestigious private schools, before studying at Oxford and Stanford Universities. He’s married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire, Infosys Ltd. co-founder Narayana Murthy.