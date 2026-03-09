New video suggests US' Tomahawk missile may be behind Iran school attack that killed 165

The 18-second clip, posted by Iran’s Mehr News Agency, shows a missile slamming into a building inside a walled complex in Minab, a city in Iran’s Hormozgan province. Smoke can already be seen rising from another part of the compound where the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school had been hit moments earlier.

A newly surfaced video released by Iranian state media appears to show a US cruise missile striking a compound in southern Iran where a deadly February 28 attack killed more than 165 people, many of them schoolchildren, raising fresh questions about the origin of the strike.

The school strike, which took place during the opening hours of a broader US–Israeli campaign against Iran, killed between 165 and 180 people, most of them girls aged 7 to 12, according to Iranian state media.

Missile resembles Tomahawk cruise missile Weapons experts and independent factcheckers say the missile in the newly released footage appears consistent with a Tomahawk cruise missile, a long-range precision weapon used by the US Navy.

Trevor Ball, a conflict researcher with the Dutch factchecking group Bellingcat, said the video shows “for the first time that the United States struck the area.”

“The US is the only participant in the war known to possess Tomahawk missiles,” Ball wrote in a detailed analysis on X, noting that Israel is not known to operate the weapon.

Jeffrey Lewis, a professor of global security at Middlebury College, said the munition seen in the footage does not match known Iranian cruise missile designs and appears consistent with a Tomahawk.

US military officials had earlier indicated that Tomahawk missiles were used in the initial wave of strikes against Iran.

“The first shooters at sea were Tomahawks unleashed by the United States Navy,” General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said days after the attack.

Video geolocated to Minab compound Factcheckers were also able to verify the video’s location using identifiable landmarks.

The footage was geolocated by Bellingcat and later verified by journalists to a housing development under construction across the street from the compound. Visible details - including signage at a clinic entrance - matched satellite imagery of the site in Minab.

Satellite images show the complex once served as an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval base, known as the Sayyid al-Shuhada military compound.