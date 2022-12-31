New Year 2023: How Sydney, New York and Dubai are celebrating

New Year 2023 is here. The New Year eve brings out the brightest celebrations around the world. Here’s a look at how the world is celebrating the coming of 2023 with their unique traditions and memorable extravaganzas.

1. Celebrations in Australia

Sydney in Australia is super popular for millions of people flying in from around the world to witness the city’s most famous fireworks. Thousands of people even camp around Sydney Harbour to witness the majestic fireworks that are are famous throughout the world. There are also serial flyovers displaying messages and brilliant light shows around the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

2. Celebrations in New York

The New Year’s Eve ritual at Times Square in New York City, United States is extraordinary. The light shows and celebrity musical appearances draw a huge audience to the area as the traditional ball that makes the celebrations fun is dropped. The countdown moments as the grand 12 football is dropped from a flagpole at the Times Square building make for a glorious watch.

3. Celebrations in Paris

The majestic display of fireworks at the Eiffel Tower are a beautiful watch and the lighted tower adjacently adds to the charm of the countdown. Places like Elysées Avenue and Seine River make for some amazing celebration spaces.

4. Celebrations in London

New Year celebrations in London in the United Kingdom will include over 250 thousand people attending the countdown to Big Ben’s midnight stroke. The banks of the Thames River are another great place to witness New Year celebrations.

5. Celebrations in Dubai

The light and water sound show at the Dubai Mall with a spectacular view of the Burj Khalifa has the most amazing New Year’s celebration.

