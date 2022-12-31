Home / World News / Breaking plates and hanging onions: Unique New Year's traditions of the world

Breaking plates and hanging onions: Unique New Year's traditions of the world

Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:46 PM IST

New Year 2023: While some countries have the tradition of breaking plates on the new year, in others people hang onions on their doorsteps to usher in the new year.

New Year 2023: Unique New Year traditions that are observed in the world. (Pixabay)
ByMallika Soni

New Year 2023 is here and as we say goodbye to 2022, not everyone celebrates the New Year in the same way. You will be surprised at how different celebrations are around the world. While some countries have the tradition of breaking plates on the new year, in others people hang onions on their doorsteps to usher in the new year.

Here are some unique celebrations of the New Year around the world:

Eating 12 grapes

In Spain, a tradition was introduced by the vine growers in the Alicante area in the 1800s according to which exactly 12 grapes are eaten at midnight hoping to bring good luck and fortune for the new year.

Throwing white flowers in the ocean

In Brazil, residents take to the shore to pay respects to Yemoja–the Goddess of the Sea, who they believe controls the sea. On the New Year, locals dressed in white, throw flowers and candles into the ocean.

Hanging onions on doors

In Greece, you can see a bunch of onions hanging outside doors during the New Year since it is believed to bring good luck for the rest of the year as onion roots are considered a symbol of continuous growth.

Breaking plates

In Denmark, more than hearing fireworks on the New Year, you can listen to people breaking plates as it is a traditional practice among the Danish to throw plates at their neighbours' or friends' doors to celebrate the New Year. A giant pile of broken dishes is believed to represent more luck by the Danish.

Eating upto 12 meals

In Estonia, eating up to seven, nine or twelve meals in the day on New Year is believed to bring good luck for the rest of the year as these numbers are considered lucky.

Sprinkling salt on the doorstep

At 12 midnight, people in Turkey sprinkle salt on their doorsteps as it is believed that doing so invites prosperity and peace for the coming year.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

