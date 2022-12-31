New Year LIVE Updates: World gears up to usher in 2023 with cheer and zest
New Year 2023 LIVE Updates: Throughout the world, people commemorate the occasion with their family members and friends.
New Year 2023 Live Updates: India and the world are set to ring in 2023 with the celebrations and parties, amid concerns about Covid-19 cases surging in some countries.
New Year’s Day is celebrated annually on January 1 in accordance with the modern Gregorian calendar. Throughout the world, people commemorate the occasion with their family members and friends, wishing them good luck and best wishes for the next year. Many places also witness massive gatherings as people bid adieu to the year gone by.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 31, 2022 02:59 PM IST
New Year 2023 LIVE updates: Did you know this?
Not all of the world's regions observe the New Year simultaneously. Even while the countdown to 2023 begins exactly before midnight everywhere, not everyone celebrates the New Year at the same time. People from all around the world will celebrate the beginning of the new year throughout the day.
-
Dec 31, 2022 02:52 PM IST
New Year 2023 LIVE updates: New Year celebrations in Paris
Paris will stage its first New Year fireworks since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to Covid. A 10-minute firework show is set to kick off at midnight, with 500,000 people expected to gather on the famous Champs-Elysees avenue to watch it.
-
Dec 31, 2022 02:45 PM IST
New Year 2023 LIVE Updates: Celebrations in photos
-
Dec 31, 2022 02:42 PM IST
New Year 2023 LIVE updates: How New Zealand will celebrate the new year
The celebrations in New Zealand’s largest city are expected to be well-received after COVID-19 forced them to be canceled a year ago. Authorities expect revelers to gather at several vantage points across the city including Devonport, which enables a view of the festivities across the harbor. Other features include a laser light and animation show, which will take in several landmarks in Auckland.
-
Dec 31, 2022 02:38 PM IST
New Year 2023 LIVE updates: Which country will celebrate New Year 2023 first and last?
As the globe bids adieu to 2022- a year marked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Covid pandemic and conflicts, the world commemorates a fresh start of a calendar year annually by sharing greetings, eating, dancing and having fun. See which country will celebrate new year first and last here
-
Dec 31, 2022 02:34 PM IST
New Year 2023 LIVE updates: Celebrations in Australia's Sydney
More than 1 million are expected to crowd along Sydney’s waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion. Organizers have said a rainbow waterfall will be a prominent feature of the New Year's Eve party. More than 7,000 fireworks will be launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.
-
Dec 31, 2022 02:30 PM IST
New Year 2023 LIVE updates: Breaking plates and hanging onions: Unique New Year's traditions of the world
New Year 2023 is here and as we say goodbye to 2022, not everyone celebrates the New Year in the same way. You will be surprised at how different celebrations are around the world. While some countries have the tradition of breaking plates on the new year, in others people hang onions on their doorsteps to usher in the new year. Read here