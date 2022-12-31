Home / World News / New Year LIVE Updates: World gears up to usher in 2023 with cheer and zest
Live

New Year LIVE Updates: World gears up to usher in 2023 with cheer and zest

world news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 02:59 PM IST

New Year 2023 LIVE Updates: Throughout the world, people commemorate the occasion with their family members and friends.

New Year 2023 Live Updates: A giant wheel set up at Sector 34 exhibition ground in Chandigarh.
New Year 2023 Live Updates: A giant wheel set up at Sector 34 exhibition ground in Chandigarh.(HT Photo)
ByMallika Soni
New Year 2023 Live Updates: India and the world are set to ring in 2023 with the celebrations and parties, amid concerns about Covid-19 cases surging in some countries.

New Year’s Day is celebrated annually on January 1 in accordance with the modern Gregorian calendar. Throughout the world, people commemorate the occasion with their family members and friends, wishing them good luck and best wishes for the next year. Many places also witness massive gatherings as people bid adieu to the year gone by.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 31, 2022 02:59 PM IST

    New Year 2023 LIVE updates: Did you know this? 

    Not all of the world's regions observe the New Year simultaneously.  Even while the countdown to 2023 begins exactly before midnight everywhere, not everyone celebrates the New Year at the same time. People from all around the world will celebrate the beginning of the new year throughout the day.

  • Dec 31, 2022 02:52 PM IST

    New Year 2023 LIVE updates: New Year celebrations in Paris

    Paris will stage its first New Year fireworks since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to Covid. A 10-minute firework show is set to kick off at midnight, with 500,000 people expected to gather on the famous Champs-Elysees avenue to watch it.

  • Dec 31, 2022 02:45 PM IST

    New Year 2023 LIVE Updates: Celebrations in photos

    A Buddhist follower attaches name cards with wishes during celebrations for the New Year at Jogye temple in central Seoul. (AFP)
    A Buddhist follower attaches name cards with wishes during celebrations for the New Year at Jogye temple in central Seoul. (AFP)
  • Dec 31, 2022 02:42 PM IST

    New Year 2023 LIVE updates: How New Zealand will celebrate the new year

    The celebrations in New Zealand’s largest city are expected to be well-received after COVID-19 forced them to be canceled a year ago. Authorities expect revelers to gather at several vantage points across the city including Devonport, which enables a view of the festivities across the harbor. Other features include a laser light and animation show, which will take in several landmarks in Auckland.

  • Dec 31, 2022 02:38 PM IST

    New Year 2023 LIVE updates: Which country will celebrate New Year 2023 first and last?

    As the globe bids adieu to 2022- a year marked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Covid pandemic and conflicts, the world commemorates a fresh start of a calendar year annually by sharing greetings, eating, dancing and having fun. See which country will celebrate new year first and last here

  • Dec 31, 2022 02:34 PM IST

    New Year 2023 LIVE updates: Celebrations in Australia's Sydney

    More than 1 million are expected to crowd along Sydney’s waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion. Organizers have said a rainbow waterfall will be a prominent feature of the New Year's Eve party. More than 7,000 fireworks will be launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

  • Dec 31, 2022 02:30 PM IST

    New Year 2023 LIVE updates: Breaking plates and hanging onions: Unique New Year's traditions of the world

    New Year 2023 is here and as we say goodbye to 2022, not everyone celebrates the New Year in the same way. You will be surprised at how different celebrations are around the world. While some countries have the tradition of breaking plates on the new year, in others people hang onions on their doorsteps to usher in the new year. Read here

Topics
new year happy new year

Iran protester's forced confession, death sentence, hunger strike and a U-turn

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 02:08 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on October 4, and sentenced to death two months later on the charge of “waging war against God”.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A police motorcycle burns during a protest.(Reuters)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A police motorcycle burns during a protest.(Reuters)

Rishi Sunak's sombre New Year message: UK's problems won't 'go away' in 2023

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 01:56 PM IST

Rishi Sunak's New Year Message: Rishi Sunak promised that the "very best of Britain" will be on display in the coming months.

Rishi Sunak's New Year Message: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Downing Street.(Reuters)
Rishi Sunak's New Year Message: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Downing Street.(Reuters)

Year Ender: How a 'custodial death' took women to anti-hijab protests in Iran

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 01:43 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Mahsa Amini was arrested, allegedly for wearing her hijab (headscarf) loosely, at the point of entry of the Shahid Haghani Expressway of Tehrah.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)

Inflation to remain high, between 21-23%, says Pakistan finance ministry: Report

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 01:39 PM IST

Pakistan Economy: Amidst this, the Pakistan government faces the challenge of providing relief to people in flood-hit areas.

Pakistan Economy: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seen.(Reuters)
Pakistan Economy: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seen.(Reuters)

‘Proudly successful’ Donald Trump's 'horrible things' warning on tax returns

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 01:13 PM IST

Donald Trump Tax Returns: Donald Trump said, “The radical left Democrats have weaponised everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”

Donald Trump Tax Returns: Former US President Donald Trump(AFP)
Donald Trump Tax Returns: Former US President Donald Trump(AFP)

15 killed as bus flips over, crashes in Mexico

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 01:01 PM IST

Mexico Bus Crash: There were 48 passengers on the bus, according to local media.

Mexico Bus Crash: Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the incident.(Representational)
Mexico Bus Crash: Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the incident.(Representational)

Year Ender: Bill Gates made 2022's biggest charitable donation

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:54 PM IST

Year Ender: Bill Gates gave $5 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to back the grantmaker’s work in global health, development, policy and advocacy, and US education.

Bill Gates: Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.(Reuters)
Bill Gates: Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.(Reuters)

Breaking plates and hanging onions: Unique New Year's traditions of the world

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:46 PM IST

New Year 2023: While some countries have the tradition of breaking plates on the new year, in others people hang onions on their doorsteps to usher in the new year.

New Year 2023: Unique New Year traditions that are observed in the world. (Pixabay)
New Year 2023: Unique New Year traditions that are observed in the world. (Pixabay)

South Koreans report UFO sighting after secret rocket launch

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:27 PM IST

South Korea UFO Scare: A white and red trail could be seen snaking behind a bright white light in parts of South Korea's sky.

South Korea: The light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea.(AP)
South Korea: The light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea.(AP)

What is Korean new year? Everything you need to know about Seollal

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:15 PM IST

New Year 2023: Seollal lasts three days including the day before and the day after their New Year’s Day.

New Year 2023: New Year celebrations in South Korea.
New Year 2023: New Year celebrations in South Korea.

Indian national, 38, dies in Singapore factory fire: Report

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:04 PM IST

Singapore: According to preliminary investigations, the fire that broke out at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 site on Friday morning was caused by the uncontrolled release of acetylene.

Singapore: A view of the city skyline in Singapore.(Reuters)
Singapore: A view of the city skyline in Singapore.(Reuters)

Joy shortage: New Year's cheer ‘toned down a bit’ for Britain battling inflation

world news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 12:00 PM IST

New Year 2023 In Britain: Capturing the mood of the nation, its biggest grocer, Tesco, is running ads for party food that warn of a “joy shortage.”

New Year 2023 In Britain: A woman with an umbrella and the Elizabeth Tower also known as Big Ben are reflected in a puddle in London.(AP)
New Year 2023 In Britain: A woman with an umbrella and the Elizabeth Tower also known as Big Ben are reflected in a puddle in London.(AP)

Over and out: Jair Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida, officials say

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 11:57 AM IST

Jair Bolsonaro: Bolsonaro's political nemesis, leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is to be inaugurated Sunday.

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is seen. (Reuters)
Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is seen. (Reuters)

Australia set to ‘bring in New Year with a bang’ and no Covid curbs

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 11:39 AM IST

New Year 2023 In Australia: Sydney is one of the world's first major cities to welcome in the New Year and draws huge TV audiences around the world.

New Year 2023 In Australia: Curbs on celebrations have been lifted this year after Australia.
New Year 2023 In Australia: Curbs on celebrations have been lifted this year after Australia.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
