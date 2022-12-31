New Year LIVE Updates: World gears up to usher in 2023 with cheer and zest

New Year 2023 Live Updates: India and the world are set to ring in 2023 with the celebrations and parties, amid concerns about Covid-19 cases surging in some countries.

New Year’s Day is celebrated annually on January 1 in accordance with the modern Gregorian calendar. Throughout the world, people commemorate the occasion with their family members and friends, wishing them good luck and best wishes for the next year. Many places also witness massive gatherings as people bid adieu to the year gone by.