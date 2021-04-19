New York City's Covid-19 positivity rate dips below 5% in several months
New York City’s positive test rate for Covid-19 dipped below 5% for the first time in several months as daily vaccinations reached a record, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The seven-day average for positive tests fell to 4.91% as of Friday, below a key public-health safety threshold established a year ago. On the same day, the city set a record for vaccinations with 106,528, bringing the total to 5,746,378 doses to date.
“Grassroots sites are working,” the mayor said at a news conference on Monday.
The city’s health department reported that daily hospital admissions for the virus totaled 163, below the 200-person standard established to indicate how much stress is placed on hospital resources during the pandemic. The seven-day average for new cases stood at 2,384 and still remained above the 500-case standard.
De Blasio also announced the city will create walk-in vaccination sites that won’t require appointments for anyone 50 years and older.
“This is something we are experimenting with but we hope to expand going forward,” he said.