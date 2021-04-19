Home / World News / New York City's Covid-19 positivity rate dips below 5% in several months
world news

New York City's Covid-19 positivity rate dips below 5% in several months

The seven-day average for positive tests fell to 4.91% as of Friday, below a key public-health safety threshold established a year ago. On the same day, the city set a record for vaccinations with 106,528, bringing the total to 5,746,378 doses to date.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 09:11 PM IST
The seven-day average for new cases stood at 2,384 and still remained above the 500-case standard.(AP)

New York City’s positive test rate for Covid-19 dipped below 5% for the first time in several months as daily vaccinations reached a record, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The seven-day average for positive tests fell to 4.91% as of Friday, below a key public-health safety threshold established a year ago. On the same day, the city set a record for vaccinations with 106,528, bringing the total to 5,746,378 doses to date.

“Grassroots sites are working,” the mayor said at a news conference on Monday.

The city’s health department reported that daily hospital admissions for the virus totaled 163, below the 200-person standard established to indicate how much stress is placed on hospital resources during the pandemic. The seven-day average for new cases stood at 2,384 and still remained above the 500-case standard.

De Blasio also announced the city will create walk-in vaccination sites that won’t require appointments for anyone 50 years and older.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver

UN experts slam UK report for repackaging 'racist tropes'

South Korea looks to ban internet file-sharing with North Korea

Saudi women's activist Loujain al-Hathloul wins top Europe rights award

“This is something we are experimenting with but we hope to expand going forward,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP