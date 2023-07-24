New Zealand Justice minister Kiri Allan resigns after being charged over car crash

Following a car crash, New Zealand Justice Minister Kiri Allan resigned as she was accused of reckless driving and refusing to obey a police officer, New Zealand public-service radio broadcaster, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported.

New Zealand Justice Minister Kiri Allan resigned Monday, July 24, after police charged her with reckless driving and resisting arrest following a car crash. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the crash took place on Sunday night, Allan was taken into police custody on Sunday night. The collision apparently took place in Wellington.

Allan declared in a statement that she would immediately resign from all of her positions.

The justice minister was not in a fit state to hold a ministerial warrant, according to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who claimed to have spoken to her earlier, RNZ reported adding that Hipkins confirmed accepting her resignation.

Police stated in a statement that just after 9 o'clock they were notified of a two-car collision on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath.

"One person was taken into custody and is assisting police with inquiries into the circumstances of the crash. The road was blocked for a short time, no injuries are reported," RNZ reported citing the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Allan was held at Wellington Central Police station after the collision on charges of careless driving and resisting arrest before being released at around one in the morning, according to Hipkins.

Hipkins said that it was unacceptable to accuse a justice minister of committing a crime

"Kiri agrees, and she's advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I've accepted that resignation," Hipkins said, according to RNZ.