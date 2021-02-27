Home / World News / New Zealand's largest city Auckland back under coronavirus lockdown
world news

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back under coronavirus lockdown

The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.
Reuters, Wellington
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Jacinda Ardern said Auckland's nearly 2 million residents will be put under a 7 day lockdown starting Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)(AP)

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country's biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.

The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.

In mid-February, Auckland's nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jacinda ardern covid-19 lockdown rule new zealand
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP