Newark to Rome horror flight: United Airlines plane dropped 28,000 feet in 10 minutes before reversing course

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Rome didn't reach its destination and landed back at the New Jersey airport on Wednesday. According to a report by the New York Post, it was horrible experience for the passengers as the plane faced technical issues while in the air. During the flight, the plane rapidly dropped more than 28,000 feet in just 10 minutes.

United Airlines Flight 510 never made it to Rome after the Boeing 777 experienced an issue with its cabin pressurization, forcing the plane to rapidly drop and the pilot to turn the aircraft carrying 270 passengers and 14 crew members around, a spokesperson told the New York Post.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Flight 510 reversed course due to cabin pressurization issue.

As per the details on flight tracker FlightAware, the plane had taken off from Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:37 p.m. and landed back at the airport at 12:27 a.m. Originally, the plane's planned destination was Rome–Fiumicino International Airport.

FlightAware data shows that the the plane plunged nearly 28,000 feet in just 10 minutes before reversing course.

Meanwhile, the passengers had to deboard Flight 510 after it landed back at the New Jersey airport. They were flown to Rome in another aircraft.

There have been similar incidents in the United States in recent times. In December 2022, a United Airlines flight had dropped 775 feet in 21 seconds.

