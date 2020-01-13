e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / World News / News updates from Hindustan Times:‘Bengal isn’t UP’, says Mamata Banerjee on Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times:‘Bengal isn’t UP’, says Mamata Banerjee on Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

world Updated: Jan 13, 2020 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(Photo:Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh after he commented that those damaging government properties were killed “like dogs” in states ruled by his party. Read more

‘Fee issue at JNU resolved, students should call off agitation’: HRD Minister

The agitation by Jawaharlal Nehru University students should be called off as the thorny issue of fee hike stands resolved, said HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday. Read more

At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC

A meeting of 20 opposition parties, led by the Congress, on Monday rebutted the government efforts to delink amendments to the citizenship law with the population register and asked all chief ministers who have spoken against the National Register of Citizens, or NRC to stop enumeration for the National Population Register, or NPR. Read more

13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours

A 13-year-old girl in Berhampur city of Odisha’s Ganjam district was allegedly gang-raped by three men, including one she knew, for close to 36 hours after being abducted, police said on Monday. Read more

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini issue warning to Aaron Finch & Co ahead of Mumbai ODI - Watch

The last time these two teams featured in an ODI series in India, Australia ran out 3-2 winners and the hosts will look to take revenge of that defeat in the upcoming series. Read more

Oscar nominations 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio get Best Actor nods. Here’s complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday evening. Issa Rae and John Cho announced nominees in 24 categories that honour the best achievements in films released in 2019. Read more

It was all yellow: Deepika Padukone in yellow Anamika Khanna saree will make you want to invest in the colour in 2020

Deepika Padukone’s recent looks in the hues of the sun, from lemon yellow to ochre, that have got us swooning and exclaiming, “It’s all yellow”. Take a cue from her stylish lookbook to find out the best way to rock the warm colour. Read more

tags
top news
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
Vegetable prices up 60 percent, retail inflation hits 5-year high
Vegetable prices up 60 percent, retail inflation hits 5-year high
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Britain’s royal family drama: Key questions on Prince Harry and Meghan’s future
Britain’s royal family drama: Key questions on Prince Harry and Meghan’s future
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news