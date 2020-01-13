News updates from Hindustan Times:‘Bengal isn’t UP’, says Mamata Banerjee on Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 21:09 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh after he commented that those damaging government properties were killed “like dogs” in states ruled by his party. Read more

‘Fee issue at JNU resolved, students should call off agitation’: HRD Minister

The agitation by Jawaharlal Nehru University students should be called off as the thorny issue of fee hike stands resolved, said HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday. Read more

At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC

A meeting of 20 opposition parties, led by the Congress, on Monday rebutted the government efforts to delink amendments to the citizenship law with the population register and asked all chief ministers who have spoken against the National Register of Citizens, or NRC to stop enumeration for the National Population Register, or NPR. Read more

13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours

A 13-year-old girl in Berhampur city of Odisha’s Ganjam district was allegedly gang-raped by three men, including one she knew, for close to 36 hours after being abducted, police said on Monday. Read more

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini issue warning to Aaron Finch & Co ahead of Mumbai ODI - Watch

The last time these two teams featured in an ODI series in India, Australia ran out 3-2 winners and the hosts will look to take revenge of that defeat in the upcoming series. Read more

Oscar nominations 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio get Best Actor nods. Here’s complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday evening. Issa Rae and John Cho announced nominees in 24 categories that honour the best achievements in films released in 2019. Read more

It was all yellow: Deepika Padukone in yellow Anamika Khanna saree will make you want to invest in the colour in 2020

Deepika Padukone’s recent looks in the hues of the sun, from lemon yellow to ochre, that have got us swooning and exclaiming, “It’s all yellow”. Take a cue from her stylish lookbook to find out the best way to rock the warm colour. Read more